ALTON, Ill. – The Urban League helped 1,700 families today with a food giveaway in Alton.

There were long lines for the food and toiletries distribution at the Alton Farmer’s Market.

Cars pulled up and volunteers with gloves and masks placed the packages in the vehicles.

Friday marks the Urban League’s fourth food distribution event. Another one will be held next week in the parking lot of Jamestown Mall.