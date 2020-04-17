Urban League food distribution effort in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis planned to a food distribution outlet beginning at noon Friday in East St. Louis. But by 10:30 a.m., there was a line of cars around East St. Louis Senior High School.

It’s the third week they’ve been conducting large-scale food and sundry distribution, according to Urban League Metro St. Louis CEO Michael McMillan.

“So, families hurting, that have never had to go to a food pantry in their entire lives, can get as many resources as we can to give out to the community, every single week,” he said.

The items from Friday’s distribution drive were paid for or donated by Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Emerson, Regional Business Council, Sysco, Bank of America, Simmons bank, Schnucks, the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund Coalition, Church of God in Christ, the Empowered Church, the East St. Louis NAACP, Holland and Operation Food Search.

“it’s a huge thing; we’ve all been impacted by the coronavirus,” said Stanley Franklin, president East St. Louis branch NAACP. “But those that have lost their jobs and lost hope, this is an opportunity to provide some food and basic toiletries items.”