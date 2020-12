ST. LOUIS – Saturday afternoon, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, is holding their second holiday season drive thru with Christmas Day coming quickly.

Thousands benefited from ULSTL’s first holiday season drive thru during Thanksgiving week. There, those in need were given food, toiletries, PPE supplies and more.

People started lining up as early as 6 a.m. Saturday morning. ULSTL will start handing out supplies at noon. The early line indicated how many people are in need.