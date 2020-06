ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of St. Louis is scheduled to host another giveaway Saturday for people who need some assistance during the pandemic.

They will give out $50,000 dollars worth of food and toiletries from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at East St. Louis High.

Even though businesses are reopening thousands of workers are still furloughed or are working to catch up financially from the time they were out of work.

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor of the urban league drive-thru distribution.