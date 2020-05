ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another food giveaway Saturday, May 23. The event will be from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the old Sears building on Aubert Avenue in north St. Louis.

This will be the eighth week in a row for the drive-thru giveaway of food and toiletries. Last week, they helped more than 3,300 families.

