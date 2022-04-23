JENNINGS, Mo. – The Urban League is stepping up again to help families in need by hosting a pop-up food distribution event on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

They received a large shipment of dairy items, produce, and additional food items from a generous donor and planned the pop-up food distribution at their Jennings Outreach Center. The food distribution will be able to help 300 families.

To date, the Urban League has served over 3,000 families with these impromptu food events. The initiative is in line with our commitment to address food insecurity in St. louis and St. Louis County.

WHAT: Pop Up Food Distribution for 300 families

Pop Up Food Distribution for 300 families WHEN : Saturday, April 23, 2022 beginning at 11:00 AM

: Saturday, April 23, 2022 beginning at 11:00 AM WHERE: St. Louis County Division, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc, 8960 Jennings Station Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63136