Urban League hosts 20th drive through weekend distribution

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting another food drive for families in need.

They expect to help up at least 4,000 families this Saturday.

This Saturday marks the 20th weekend distribution put on by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

Each week they are packing vehicles all over the metro area full of food, toiletries, safety equipment, and other household items.

This week they’re also giving away school supplies.

Fox 2 and Kplr 11 want to help so General Manager Kurt Krueger presented a $15,000 check on behalf of the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation to Urban League President and CEO Michael McMillan to help with the distribution efforts.

McMillan says people are grateful that their neighbors are stepping up to help, some even in tears as their car is loaded up.

The distribution at Jamestown Mall starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m.

If you do not have a car or are elderly and can’t make it to the distribution on Saturday you can call 314-615-3600 to have the goods delivered to your home.