Urban League looking to double fundraising efforts on Give STL Day

ST. LOUIS – Give STL Day is a region-wide giving day that offers nonprofits the opportunity to raise operating funds and sustain their work. One organization that continues to impact St. Louis through their countless programs is the Urban League.

The Urban League, like many other nonprofits, took a hit after the pandemic forced them to cancel fundraising events.

As an organization that operates heavily on grants, Give STL Day is crucial to its mission.

“Give STL gives us the capacity to serve clients wherever their greatest needs may be. We won’t have those restrictions that come with grants and some of our other funding,” Tydrell Stevens, the Director of Save Our Sons said.

During the pandemic, UL served over 125,000 clients including 33 large-scale food distributions, PPE and sanitation supply giveaways, distribution of masks, door-to-door efforts helping communities register for vaccines, and helping people find and keep employment.

Last year, they raised a little over $10,000, and this year they are looking to double that, setting a goal to raise $25,000.

In order for the Urban League to continue supporting and providing opportunities for the people of St. Louis our support is essential.

To donate, visit givestlday.org

