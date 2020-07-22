Urban League mergers with Grace Hill Settlement House

ST. LOUIS – There is a merger happening of two service providers in St. Louis.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Grace Hill Settlement House will merge into one nonprofit. The two nonprofits have been working together for more than 20 years under the Urban League’s Head Start program.

Grace Hill helps low-income residents with things such as health care. The center was set up by the episcopal diocese in 1903 while The Urban League has been around since 1918.

Grace Hill’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs will be expanded with a new $7.6 million dollar grant.

A ceremony announcing the merger will be held July 22 at 2:00 p.m. at the Grace Hill Water Tower Campus.