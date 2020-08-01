Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and SLPS helps families with school supplies

ST. LOUIS – School supplies can be an extra financial burden for some families, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Saint Louis Public School District joined forces to provide basic necessities to students ahead of the fall semester.

This was week 17 of the Urban League’s weekly large scale food, toiletries and PPE material distribution.

The drive-through style event was held at the Urban League’s North St. Louis Community Empowerment Center in North St. Louis. It provided more than 4,000 school supply sets for families. The organization gave out more than a total of $250,000 in items.

“We want to do this throughout the entire month of August and we will move this to five different locations throughout the region so we can make sure that students have all that they need in terms of materials to go back to school,” President and CEO of Urban League Metropolitan St. Louis Mike McMillan said.

“This is a totally different kind year because obviously with COVID-19, families are displaced, some families are struggling in ways they have not before and the fact that we are going to start the school year with virtual learning also changes the dynamic of what kids need and what kind of information they need to have and also what kind of support families might need,” Superintendent of Saint Louis Public Schools Dr. Kelvin Adams said.