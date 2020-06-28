Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis holds 13th giveaway

ST. LOUIS – On Saturday the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. held its 13th massive Food, Toiletries & PPE Distribution.

The event served 5,000 families who came to Florissant Valley Community College in Ferguson to receive assistance. The giveaways help residents ravaged with unemployment, poverty and uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis.

Since April 2, the Urban League has distributed more than $1.7 million in food, toiletries, and personal protective equipment to over 30,500 families.