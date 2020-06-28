Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 996 deaths/ 20,261 cases IL: 6,873 deaths/ 141,077 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis holds 13th giveaway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – On Saturday the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. held its 13th massive Food, Toiletries & PPE Distribution.

The event served 5,000 families who came to Florissant Valley Community College in Ferguson to receive assistance. The giveaways help residents ravaged with unemployment, poverty and uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis.

Since April 2, the Urban League has distributed more than $1.7 million in food, toiletries, and personal protective equipment to over 30,500 families.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News