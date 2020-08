ST. LOUIS – After 22 weeks, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis held its last large scale food distribution, but that doesn’t mean that they will stop helping the community.

They’ve supported more than 60,000 families providing $3.5 million worth of food, safety equipment and school supplies.

Leaders say they know they need is still high so they’ve come up with a way to support families by partnering with neighborhood church as well as the Urban League’s Federation of Block units.