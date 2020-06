ST. LOUIS – The AT&T Foundation has donated $50,000-thousand to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

The money will support the urban league’s food and toiletries giveaways. They have been held every Saturday since the beginning of April.

This Saturday’s drive is from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley in Ferguson.

FOX 2 is a proud sponsor of the Urban League’s drive-thru distributions.