ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has partnered with a business with roots in St. Louis.

There five-year partnership with Panera will address food insecurity and also provide employment assistance.

The company will also Panera workers taking part in community outreach by launching a Panera Pantry at the Urban League’s Community Empowerment Center located at 1408 North Kingshighway that will offer food and bakery items for those in need.