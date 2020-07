ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another food and toiletries drive Saturday. It will be at the old Jamestown Mall starting at 12:00 p.m.

Since the beginning of March, nearly 35,000 families have been served during the weekly events with more than $1.7 million in donated items.

The Urban League plans to continue the food distribution every Saturday through August.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors.

