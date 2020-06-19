Breaking News
Urban League prepares for another free food giveaway Saturday

ST. LOUIS- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting another drive-thru food and toiletry giveaway again Saturday, June 20.

It will be held at the North St. Louis Community Empowerment Center at 1330 Aubert Avenue which is directly behind the old Sears building.

They will give out $50,000 dollars worth of food and toiletries from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Urban League plans to continue the food distribution every Saturday through August.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors.

