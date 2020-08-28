Urban League prepares for last free food giveaway Saturday

ST LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host its last, COVID-19 emergency, giveaway this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday, August 29 at 1330 Aubert Avenue at the Shops at Roberts Village starting at 12:00 p.m. They will distribute food, masks, gloves, school supplies, and more.

A special guest “Louie the St. Louis Blues Mascot will be in attendance at 11:00 a.m.

This is the 22nd Saturday the Urban League has held their food and toiletries giveaway since the pandemic.

If you do not have a car or are elderly and can’t make it to the distribution on Saturday you can call 314-615-3600 to have the goods delivered to your home.