Urban League president has been with the organization since he was a teen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Urban League has been a part of Michael McMillan’s life since he was a teenager. Little did he know, he’d be in its most prominent leadership role decades later.

“I’m honored to be in the position and good Lord willing I will have the opportunity to serve in it many more years and make a significant impact,” said Michael McMillan.

Michael McMillan has spent more than thirty years in the St. Louis Metropolitan Urban League. Now he’s the CEO and president.

It was the chairman of the board for the organization who advised him to join at an early age, his great uncle.

“His name was Colonel Clifton Gates. He told me about the Urban League when I was 10-years-old. He told me to join when I was 16 so that I could get my own membership with my own money and I would appreciate it,” said Michael McMillan.

More than 30 years later he’s in the arena with a special group of Urban League leaders as just the seventh president since it was established.

“You pretty much are working from sun up to sundown. But, if you love it then it’s not work it’s your passion,” said Michael McMillan.

The Urban League’s mission is to empower African Americans and others in the region helping secure social equality, civil rights, and economic reliance. McMillan says that goes for anyone who walks through its doors. An important message to spread after a chaotic 20-20.

“The thought of coming together, working for a better society, improving race relations, but simultaneously trying to help people have the basic things that they need to survive meant that the mission of the Urban League is needed now more than ever,” said Michael McMillan.

The pandemic has changed our lives. Death and illness stand out the most but there are more problems.

“People have been reduced to, ‘How do I have food on the table. How do I pay my rent or my mortgage? How do I have clothes, pampers, diapers, whatever is necessary just to get through this?’ Then how do we get them back to having a job, a career, and be able to take care of themselves?” said Michael McMillan.

Growth is essential for any entity to survive. Something they can’t do alone. The Urban League appreciates those in support of it’s mission.

“We have gotten more help than we’ve had before. We have served more clients than we ever have done before. W have had more volunteers, more individual donors, more people step up to the plate and see the mission want to be a part of it. They are personally and professionally committed to making St. Louis a great place,” said Michael McMillan.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News