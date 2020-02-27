Urban League gives out cases of water to Centreville residents facing water issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTREVILLE, IL - The issues affect residents in an even more crucial way. The Urban League has a program that’s going to provide these people with one of the basic necessities of life – water to drink and cook with.

“The drinking water situation is.....I wouldn’t drink it,” said Larry Howlett, Centreville resident.

While reporting on the issues, FOX 2 learned they spill over inside of some these homes leaving residents without water safe to drink.

“I’ve been buying water for a long time,” said Howlett.

Since October, the Urban League of Saint Clair County has been helping out.

“We have a food pantry here where we distribute water in general, but for our Centerville residents we keep their water in a separate area just to make sure it is not mixed up with the other services that we provide,” said Kesha Chatman, Division Operating Officer for the Urban League of St. Clair County.

The cases go out for families to drink and make meals.

“The water is not clean or coming out in a way where they are not comfortable with consuming,” said Chatman.

It’s an extra expense where Data U.S.A. reports the yearly median income is just over $17,000.

“This is mostly retired people. A lot of people can’t afford to buy the water.”

Equity legal services helps to point out homes affected. Families get cases of water based on the number of people in their household.

“We’ve had the EPA out here, we’ve had everybody out here, and nothing seems to be clicking,” said Howlett.

With seemingly no immediate solutions, the Urban League looks be a fountain of relief.

“How the community got there is definitely a long story, but we are focusing on how we help them meet this basic need and how do we help them recover,” said Chatman.

The Urban League does take donations to continue to provide cases of water to these families. If you would like to donate, click here.