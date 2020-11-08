Urban League, St. Louis Crisis Nursery hosts baby supplies, PPE giveaway

ST. LOUIS, Mo – One day after Missouri broke a record for new COVID cases, The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Saint Louis Crisis Nursery gave away free baby supplies, hygiene items and personal protective equipment in North St. Louis Saturday morning.

Dortha Bennett was the first in a line of cars that stretched up Aubert Avenue and around to Page Boulevard. She said she got there almost two hours before the giveaway started.

The 69-year-old said her daughter caught COVID but survived.

“The virus is serious,” Bennett said. “And we don’t know how long it’s going to be here. So, people really need to wake up and follow the mandates.”

On Friday, Missouri reported a record number of new coronavirus cases at 3,931.

James Clark, vice president of public safety for the Urban League said he experience with loved ones and COVID may be smaller number, but would be huge for anyone.

“I’ve known four people that have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many others who were on a ventilator,” Clark said.

Claudette Carson said her experience with COVID hurts as she misses her son, Dwontreze Lovette.

“He died on May the 16th, 2020,” Carson said. “He was only 29-years-old, married three months.”

Carson said anyone, even those under 60, are at risk from deadly COVID-19 complications.

“I’m still in shock right now today, because he was young,” Carson said. “I just couldn’t believe that he passed away. So yes, young people can get the virus.”

The Urban League had hundreds of boxes of masks next to the truckload of baby items from Crisis Nursery.

Carson said the boxes held more than just pieces of paper and filters; they held a tool that could keep her family together.

All of Carson’s siblings got COVID, but her brother was still in the hospital after three weeks.

Clark said there will be more giveaways in the future, and Carson was already inviting other families.

“I mean, this is free. Free,” Carson said. “And you can save your family and anybody in your family’s life. It’s saving a life, by wearing a mask.”

For more information, or if you’re in need of assistance, visit ulstl.com/covid-19.

If you’re in need of help with your children, visit crisisnurserykids.org.