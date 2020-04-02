Urban League to give out 1,000 care packages to families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The Urban League located in Jennings is doing its part to put food on the table for a thousand families.

The entire building and even an 18-wheeler parked nearby are filled with boxes of food.

The Urban League said their community partners have really contributed quickly to provide for families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of the Corona and COVID-19 pandemic, we are trying to be proactive,” said Jamie Dennis, the Director of Save Our Sons of Urban League.

The non-profit doing just that. With only ten workers at a time during two shifts, workers from all metro area locations put together 500 care packages, Wednesday.

“We just want to give them those care products, toilet paper, toiletries, dry foods, produce…the things that make the household home,” said Jamie Dennis, Director of Save Our Sons of Urban League.

Early Thursday morning, they’ll return to put together 500 more packages.

They are giving away 1,000 total to go to the tables of those needing help to keep afloat during these unprecedented times.

“A lot of poor families in the area, a lot of people are out of work, or if they were poor at first,” said Dennis. “As you know, this is a really tragic thing that just happened.”

Thursday, from noon until 3 p.m., people are invited to drive up, and pick up a box.

Workers wore masks and gloves to prepare them and will put the packages in cars cutting down on contact.

The huge giveaway came together quickly. It is the result of a community banding together.

“I think this is a pain that all of us are going to feel as just citizens of this country, so it’s neighbor helping neighbor,” said Dennis. “There’s nothing more American than the idea of us coming together no matter what social-economic background we may come from.”

The Urban League is located on 8960 Jennings Station Road.

The care packages are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

People receiving packages must stay inside their cars.