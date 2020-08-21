Urban League to host another giveaway Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis hosts another food and toiletries giveaway Saturday. It starts at noon at Alton Square Mall. They will also give away free school supplies to families.

This is the 21st Saturday the Urban League has held their food and toiletries giveaway since the pandemic.

President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Michael McMillan said people are in great need right now for essentials.

If you do not have a car or are elderly and can’t make it to the distribution on Saturday you can call 314-615-3600 to have the goods delivered to your home.Suggest a Correction