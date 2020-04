Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is scheduled to host another food giveaway Friday, April 17.

It's an ongoing part of the area's largest food distribution effort, where hundreds of families in the St. Louis area will get a helping hand.

Friday's event is from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at East St. Louis Senior High.

1500 families have already been served.