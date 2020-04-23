Urban League to host fourth food distribution, this time in Alton Illinois

ALTON, Ill. – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another a food giveaway Friday for families in need during the pandemic.

The event will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Alton Farmer’s Market on Landmark Boulevard. This will be the fourth week in a row for the drive-thru giveaway of food and toiletries. They expect to serve 1,700 families in need.

Last Friday they distributed 1500 boxes of food and basic supplies such as toilet paper to members of the East St. Louis community.

The food giveaway is co-sponsored by area businesses, the United Way, St. Louis Area Food Bank and Operation Food Search, and FOX 2/ KPLR 11 are also proud sponsors.