US judge rejects churches’ challenge to stay-at-home order

CLAYTON, MO - St. Louis County is spending millions of your tax dollars, unchecked, according to some councilmen. There has been $1 million spent and another $24 million is allocated. The expenditures are listed in the St. Louis County expenditure portal.

Three contracts have been awarded to a Maryland Heights marketing company for protective masks. RVO Logistix on Schuetz advertises itself as a “print and marketing” company. It’s now in the business of selling protective masks and medical supplies.