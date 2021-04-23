US lifts pause, allowing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations to resume

ST. LOUIS – The CDC has voted to resume the use of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine as new COVID cases finally start dropping after weeks of increases. But health officials say we’re not out of the woods just yet.

America has a third vaccine option once again. The CDC vaccine advisory committee held an emergency meeting on Friday to vote on whether to resume using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

It had been put on hold in the U.S. after several women developed mysterious blood clots, but health officials say they still have confidence in Johnson and Johnson.

Two thirds of seniors in the U.S. have now been fully vaccinated, and the focus is turning toward younger Americans.

Clinical trials are already underway, and some experts are predicting pre-teens could be eligible in just a few months.

As more americans get their shots, case numbers are finally starting to drop. New infections fell about 10% over the past week, and deaths are on the decline as well.

Public health officials are still recommending against lifting any social distancing protocols for now.