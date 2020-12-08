US Navy Blue Angels headline Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo coming in June 2022

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Finally, something to look forward to! The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo will be held in June 2022. The US Navy Blue Angels will be headlining in their Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets.

The show and expo will be held June 11 and June 12 at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.

“We look forward to hosting all our guests in a safe and healthy environment and bringing them memories they will talk about for a lifetime,” Bales said.

Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are only sold online. Click here for more details on show updates and see when tickets will be available for purchase.