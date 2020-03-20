US Rep. Wagner speaks to FOX 2 from quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - US Representative Ann Wagner of Ballwin is self quarantined after having contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. She spoke with FOX 2 reporter Vic Faust via FaceTime today.

Wagner says last Friday she and four other members of congress were in close contact with another member of congress who tested positive for COVID-19. Ironically, they were together working on the Families' First Corona Virus Response legislation.

"We are in quarantine through the 27th following the CDC guidelines, like everyone needs to do, and make sure we're being safe," said Rep. Wagner.

Wagner is working from home and says she spent much of the day working on the second part of the stimulus package.

"Apparently, I'm told by doctors that the time after exposure most likely to show symptoms would be 4-6 day range. Today is day 6 for me and I feel fine. But won't be out the woods until day 11," said Rep. Wagner.

From a local perspective, Wagner feels health officials and politicians are doing everything they can. however, she says she wants and we need more testing kits and testing done faster. Wagner says she many people don't qualify now to take a test.

"The difficulty is explaining to somebody that feels sick and has a cough and fever that they may not meet criteria to get tested. That is the frustration my constituents are feeling," said Rep. Wagner.

Wagner says the FDA and CDC have ramped up production and distribution with the private sector. Plus, regulations have also been lifted that now state and local levels to be involved.

"I've got to practice what I preach, Vic. Stay here in quarantine and work remotely. Continue to set the example that we want for all. Good hygiene and with social distancing," said Rep. Wagner.

Representative Wagner says she knows people are tired of hearing it but, "Try to stay home as much as possible."