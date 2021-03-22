US Representative Rodney Davis visits Gateway Convention Center COVID clinic today

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The COVID vaccination clinic run by the Madison County Health Department is accepting appointments for higher education staff, government workers, and members of the media Monday.

The clinic at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville began taking appointments Friday, March 5.

Illinois restaurant staff, construction trade workers, and religious leaders are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Illinois beginning on March 29.

The Illinois National Guard will be helping administer vaccinations at Monday’s clinic.

US Representative Rodney Davis will also be at the clinic Monday morning to tour the site and get updates on how the vaccination process is going in the area.

Starting April 12, anyone 16 and up can begin to register to receive the vaccine.