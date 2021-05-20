US Senator talks about UFOs, aliens, and Roswell in new interview

MYSTERY WIRE — In the days following the 60 Minutes story on UFOs/UAPs and the government’s response, more lawmakers are talking publicly about the topic.

A photographer with TMZ tracked down New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich and asked him about the “UFO stuff.”

Sen. Heinrich is also on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the same committee Chaired by Sen. Mark Warner and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio that has asked the intelligence agencies for an unclassified report on UAPs and the government’s actions.

Below is the transcript of what appears to be an edited exchange:

TMZ
What do you think about all this UFO stuff going on right now?

Sen. Martin Heinrich
I think we need to get to the bottom of it. It’s pretty intriguing. I don’t know what it is. But anytime you have legitimate pilots describing something that doesn’t seem to conform to the laws of physics that govern aviation, and is in us airspace, I think it’s something we need to get to the bottom.

TMZ
Right. But you know, like they always say big conspiracies at Roswell. There’s a lot of alien bodies in there anything that I can you tell me the truth, you’re on Intel committee? Is there anything in there?

Sen. Martin Heinrich
All I can say is I’ve never seen the bodies in Roswell,

TMZ
Bigger thing to worry about? If it’s a foreign government, or if it’s aliens?

Sen. Martin Heinrich
Oh, option B. Much bigger thing to worry about.

TMZ
You think aliens would be worse.

Sen. Martin Heinrich
I cannot imagine, if we have, if there is a foreign government that had these kinds of capabilities, I think we would see other indications of advanced technology. I can’t imagine that what has been described or shown in some of the videos is of, belongs to any government that I’m aware of. I’m not really a betting man. But the way these things operate, you know they certainly, you wouldn’t want a human being or any living creature in something that moves that fast and changes direction that quickly. So like I said, I have no idea what it is, but I think we should figure it out.

