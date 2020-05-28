Breaking News
US Supreme Court to Pritzker: Answer appeal from Chicago area churches

News

by: Julian Crews and WGN Web Desk

CHICAGO — The U.S. Supreme Court has given Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker until Thursday night to respond to an appeal by two local churches for emergency relief from his stay-at-home order over the coronavirus.

Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood, and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles, want a high court ruling before this weekend.

The pastor of Elim Romanian has vowed to defy the governor’s order that bans gatherings of 10 or more people. 

His church was among three that were fined by the City of Chicago for holding services last weekend.

