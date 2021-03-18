Used car sales lead to rise in personal property tax assessment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– Have you checked your personal property tax declaration form this year? The value of your car may have actually gone up this year.

The St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman warned taxpayers earlier this year to keep a close eye on the declarations because your car may be worth more than expected.

The deadline for the declaration form for St. Louis County were due on March 1. Even if you already turned it in, it may be worth giving a double check.

“Many car values have actually gone up this year because used cars are selling for higher prices,” said Zimmerman in a press release.

He said that can make it especially important for you to check the make, model, and year on the declaration page and make sure the county got it right.

The value of all cars is based on current values from the NADA guide. Value increases are uncommon but are consistent with national trends due to the economic impact of the pandemic.

You can declare your personal property tax online at the St. Louis County Department of Revenue site.

Missouri has personal property tax, but not all states do. A push to gradually eliminate the personal property tax in Missouri failed recently.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News