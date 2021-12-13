USPS holiday shipping deadlines start this week

ST. LOUIS – It’s the busiest week of the year for the United States Postal Service.

Nearly 2.3 billion pieces of mail, including greeting cards and packages, will be processed and delivered this week, according to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“Now is the time to mail your holiday greetings and packages to make sure they reach their intended destination in time for holiday gatherings and celebrations,” DeJoy said.

The USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 (no guarantees) to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses:

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska to/from Continental U.S.

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

Hawaii to/from mainland

Dec. 17 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

Please note that any mail or packages weighing more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Customers will have to bring those items to a retail associate at their local post office.