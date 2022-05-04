The United States Postal Service is rolling out same-day and next-day delivery options this year for businesses of all sizes.

USPS Connect launched in New York and Texas on February 22, 2022. The program has slowly expanded since and is expected to be in all 50 states by the end of September.

Missouri and Kansas began offering the program on April 11.

USPS Connect is meant to make the Postal Service more competitive with private package delivery companies among businesses.

The program offers four options for businesses to meet customer needs for local, regional, and national deliveries, as well as returns:

is a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local customers. It is rolling out in select locations starting today. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship. USPS Connect Regional provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select

provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a broad specified region. USPS Connect National provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit

provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground. USPS Connect Returns is a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns,

The USPS is offering Connect services at the following St. Louis-area post offices:

ARNOLD PW15741 1314 JEFFCO BLVD ARNOLD MO 63010 EUREKA PW16449 101 THRESHER DR EUREKA MO 63025 FENTON PW16481 10 FENTON PLZ FENTON MO 63026 IMPERIAL PW16833 6035 W OUTER RD IMPERIAL MO 63052 TROY PW18466 350 E CHERRY ST TROY MO 63379 SAINT CHARLES PW17756 1890 1ST CAPITOL DR SAINT CHARLES MO 63301 SAINT CHARLES SOUTH S017238 1600 WOODSTONE DR SAINT CHARLES MO 63303 SAPPINGTON BW17874 11662 GRAVOIS RD SAINT LOUIS MO 63126 CARRIER SQUARE 4015419 1720 MARKET ST RM G206 SAINT LOUIS MO 63155 SAINT PETERS PW17848 7055 MEXICO RD SAINT PETERS MO 63376 UNION PW18490 1276 N HIGHWAY 47 UNION MO 63084 WARRENSBURG PW18574 201 E GAY ST WARRENSBURG MO 64093 WENTZVILLE PW18621 762 LUETKENHAUS BLVD WENTZVILLE MO 63385

If a business client brings their local mail to a designated post office before 7 a.m., it will be delivered that same day. If they bring mail at least 30 minutes before a post office closes, it will then be delivered the next day.