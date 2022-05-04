The United States Postal Service is rolling out same-day and next-day delivery options this year for businesses of all sizes.
USPS Connect launched in New York and Texas on February 22, 2022. The program has slowly expanded since and is expected to be in all 50 states by the end of September.
Missouri and Kansas began offering the program on April 11.
USPS Connect is meant to make the Postal Service more competitive with private package delivery companies among businesses.
The program offers four options for businesses to meet customer needs for local, regional, and national deliveries, as well as returns:
- USPS Connect Local is a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local
customers. It is rolling out in select locations starting today. USPS Connect Local offers
affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup
options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable
First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect
Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage
of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and
envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.
- USPS Connect Regional provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select
packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS
representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages
will be delivered the next day within a broad specified region.
- USPS Connect National provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit
from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive
reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and
Retail Ground.
- USPS Connect Returns is a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns,
with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.
The USPS is offering Connect services at the following St. Louis-area post offices:
|ARNOLD
|PW15741
|1314 JEFFCO BLVD
|ARNOLD
|MO
|63010
|EUREKA
|PW16449
|101 THRESHER DR
|EUREKA
|MO
|63025
|FENTON
|PW16481
|10 FENTON PLZ
|FENTON
|MO
|63026
|IMPERIAL
|PW16833
|6035 W OUTER RD
|IMPERIAL
|MO
|63052
|TROY
|PW18466
|350 E CHERRY ST
|TROY
|MO
|63379
|SAINT CHARLES
|PW17756
|1890 1ST CAPITOL DR
|SAINT CHARLES
|MO
|63301
|SAINT CHARLES SOUTH
|S017238
|1600 WOODSTONE DR
|SAINT CHARLES
|MO
|63303
|SAPPINGTON
|BW17874
|11662 GRAVOIS RD
|SAINT LOUIS
|MO
|63126
|CARRIER SQUARE
|4015419
|1720 MARKET ST RM G206
|SAINT LOUIS
|MO
|63155
|SAINT PETERS
|PW17848
|7055 MEXICO RD
|SAINT PETERS
|MO
|63376
|UNION
|PW18490
|1276 N HIGHWAY 47
|UNION
|MO
|63084
|WARRENSBURG
|PW18574
|201 E GAY ST
|WARRENSBURG
|MO
|64093
|WENTZVILLE
|PW18621
|762 LUETKENHAUS BLVD
|WENTZVILLE
|MO
|63385
If a business client brings their local mail to a designated post office before 7 a.m., it will be delivered that same day. If they bring mail at least 30 minutes before a post office closes, it will then be delivered the next day.