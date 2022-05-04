The United States Postal Service is rolling out same-day and next-day delivery options this year for businesses of all sizes.

USPS Connect launched in New York and Texas on February 22, 2022. The program has slowly expanded since and is expected to be in all 50 states by the end of September.

Missouri and Kansas began offering the program on April 11.

USPS Connect is meant to make the Postal Service more competitive with private package delivery companies among businesses.

The program offers four options for businesses to meet customer needs for local, regional, and national deliveries, as well as returns:

  • USPS Connect Local is a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local
    customers. It is rolling out in select locations starting today. USPS Connect Local offers
    affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup
    options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable
    First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect
    Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage
    of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and
    envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.
  • USPS Connect Regional provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select
    packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS
    representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages
    will be delivered the next day within a broad specified region.
  • USPS Connect National provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit
    from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive
    reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and
    Retail Ground.
  • USPS Connect Returns is a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns,
    with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.

The USPS is offering Connect services at the following St. Louis-area post offices:

ARNOLDPW157411314 JEFFCO BLVDARNOLDMO63010
EUREKAPW16449101 THRESHER DREUREKAMO63025
FENTONPW1648110 FENTON PLZFENTONMO63026
IMPERIALPW168336035 W OUTER RDIMPERIALMO63052
TROYPW18466350 E CHERRY STTROYMO63379
SAINT CHARLESPW177561890 1ST CAPITOL DRSAINT CHARLESMO63301
SAINT CHARLES SOUTHS0172381600 WOODSTONE DRSAINT CHARLESMO63303
SAPPINGTONBW1787411662 GRAVOIS RDSAINT LOUISMO63126
CARRIER SQUARE40154191720 MARKET ST RM G206SAINT LOUISMO63155
SAINT PETERSPW178487055 MEXICO RDSAINT PETERSMO63376
UNIONPW184901276 N HIGHWAY 47UNIONMO63084
WARRENSBURGPW18574201 E GAY STWARRENSBURGMO64093
WENTZVILLEPW18621762 LUETKENHAUS BLVDWENTZVILLEMO63385

If a business client brings their local mail to a designated post office before 7 a.m., it will be delivered that same day. If they bring mail at least 30 minutes before a post office closes, it will then be delivered the next day.