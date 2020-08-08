USS St. Louis commissioned at Naval Station Mayport Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The navy commissioned the USS St. Louis at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville Florida Saturday.

The combat ship is the seventh to bare the city’s name.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says the ship is a “powerful representation” of the “connection between St. Louis and the United States Navy.”

“This is a proud moment for St. Louis, it’s a proud moment for Missouri, it’s a proud moment for the people of the United States as the USS St. Louis joins our elite naval forces,” Senator Roy Blunt said.