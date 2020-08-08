USS St. Louis commissioned at Naval Station Mayport Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The navy commissioned the USS St. Louis at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville Florida Saturday.

The combat ship is the seventh to bare the city’s name.

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says the ship is a “powerful representation” of the “connection between St. Louis and the United States Navy.”

“This is a proud moment for St. Louis, it’s a proud moment for Missouri, it’s a proud moment for the people of the United States as the USS St. Louis joins our elite naval forces,” Senator Roy Blunt said.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News