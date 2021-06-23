USWNT Olympic roster announced: Becky Sauerbrunn of STL heads to third Olympics

A St. Louis native and a Kansas City coach are headed to the Tokyo Olympics by way of the United States Soccer Women’s National Team (USWNT).

The USWNT announced their Olympic roster Wednesday morning with Ladue High School graduate Becky Sauerbrunn listed at defense. She has been a member of the national team since 2008 and was named captain on January 17. Sauerbrunn won a gold medal with the team in 2012 and was on the roster when the women lost in the quarter-final to Sweden in a penalty-kick shootout.

Vlatko Andonovski is the USWNT head coach and he previously coached professional women’s soccer in Kansas City. This will be his first major international competition since he was named head coach in October 2019.

The USWNT is ranked No. 1 in the world and is in Group G with Sweden (No. 5), Australia (No. 9), and New Zealand (No. 22). The round-robin group stage begins on July 21.

Their schedule is listed below.

Date Match Time Wed, July 21 Sweden vs. USA 5:30 am CT Sat, July 24 New Zealand vs. USA 8:30 am CT Tues, July 27 USA vs. Australia 5 am CT

The roster of 18 is listed below.

Alyssa Naeher – GK

Adrianna Franch – GK

Abby Dahlkemper – DF

Crystal Dunn – DF

Becky Sauerbrunn – DF

Kelley O’Hara – DF

Tierna Davidson – DF

Emily Sonnett – DF

Julie Ertz – MF

Lindsey Horan – MF

Rose LaVelle – MF

Samantha Mewis – MF

Kristie Mewis – MF

Alex Morgan – FW

Carli Lloyd – FW

Megan Rapinoe – FW

Christen Press – FW

Tobin Heath – FW

There are four alternates that aren’t an official part of the roster, but will travel to Tokyo in case anyone needs to be replaced due to injury. Their names are below.

Jane Campbell – GK

Casey Krueger – DF

Catarina Macario – MF

Lynn Williams – FW