VA opens five new buildings at the Jefferson Barracks Campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The VA St. Louis Health Care System held a big ribbon cutting this morning. The ceremony marked the opening of five new state-of-the-art replacement buildings at the Jefferson Barracks Campus.

This project has been 10 years in the making with a goal of modernizing and improving the environment for veteran patient care in our region.

Among the new buildings is a three-story outpatient clinic and a medical rehab clinic that consolidates recreational and rehabilitation services under one roof.