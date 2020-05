ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters battled a fire overnight at a vacant warehouse in south St. Louis.

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday on Bingham Avenue at Gravois. When firefighters arrived they could see heavy flames going through the roof.

Extra fire crew members were called in to help put the fire out.

No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

4100blk of Bingham – Large one story brick building; heavy #fire showing through the roof. Defensive operations underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/kgH1UbjG85 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 20, 2020