Vacant north county Jamestown Mall could have a buyer

ST. LOUIS – A former north county mall that has been vacant and shut down for years may have new life.

The Jamestown Mall has been boarded up and abandoned for some time, but now the Post-Dispatch has reported the property, which is owned by the St. Louis County Port Authority, is under contract.

The mall opened in 1973 but eventually, the mall started to struggle and it closed in 2014. Since then, the 1.2 million square foot property has become dilapidated and is an eyesore.

However, the Post-Dispatch reported the chairman of the St. Louis County Port Authority John Maupin said a buyer is interested in purchasing the property. Maupin said the potential sale is still in the early stages. He would not name the buyer and said the buyer has several months to decide whether to move forward with the deal.

The Post reported back in 2018 the Port Authority thought they had a buyer, but it didn’t work out.

After some political issues involving former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and others, the Post-Dispatch said the Port Authority decided to reissue a request for proposals in January 2020.

County Councilmember Shalonda Webb, who now represents the area, is set to host an online town hall meeting concerning Jamestown Mall on March 4.

FOX 2 understands that the Port Authority representatives are expected to provide updates at that meeting.