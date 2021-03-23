Vaccination necessary to avoid a surge after COVID variant found in St. Louis area

BRIDGETON, Mo. – It’s a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible. That is the crucial plan before new variants of the coronavirus emerge.

SSM hospitals just reached a major milestone. They just gave the 100,000 COVID vaccine dose. SSM Health began giving out the shots in December of 2020.

Local health officials recommend ramping up the vaccination process in the next few weeks. Evidence of two new coronavirus variants has been found in the sewer water in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis County Health Department Director says that avoiding another surge means vaccinating as many people as possible soon.

“We are worried about the fact that the emergence of these new variants means that they are more aggressively transmitted from person to person. The next four to six week period is going to be critical for public health. We need to get as many people vaccinated as we can so that they are protected not just against the regular coronavirus but as a result of the vaccine also protected against these new variants,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, Director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

Dr. Kahn says the state has informed him to expect an increase in vaccine doses being delivered to St. Louis County in the next four to six weeks. He says the vaccines are believed to be effective against the new variants of the virus.