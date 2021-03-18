Vaccine passport app lands successful test on international flight

Passengers, wearing face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus, sit inside the plane before departing to Marseille at the Zaventem international airport during the partial lifting of coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, June 15, 2020. Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

GENEVA– The future of international travel during the COVID pandemic took a big step forward yesterday after a successful test run of the Travel Pass App.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is behind the app used to manage travelers’ health credentials. The pass is also reportedly known as the yellow vaccine passport.

The IATA announced yesterday that the first traveler using the app arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport. It was a trial done with Singapore Airlines.

IATA’s CEO says this demonstrates that technology can securely, conveniently and efficiently help travelers and governments to manage travel health credentials.

“The significance of this to re-starting international aviation cannot be overstated,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO in a press release.

Passengers on Singapore Airlines flights from Singapore to London during the trial could use IATA Travel Pass to:

Create a secure digital version of their passport on their mobile device

Input their flight details to learn of travel restrictions and requirements

Receive verified test results and a confirmation that they meet all travel requirements

The IATA says the need for standardization of test or vaccination certificates is necessary to gain maximum benefit.