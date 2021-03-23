‘Vaccine Spotter’ helps you find available COVID vaccine appointments

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of people are running into the same problem when trying to get a COVID vaccine. Where can you find one? State and local governments are directing people to sign up for mass vaccination events or to check pharmacy chains.

Signing up for a vaccine can be a little frustrating. If you are not eligible then your name is added to a list and then you wait for a notification.

Eligible people also have issues getting a vaccine. The demand is greater than the supply and that means there is not much vaccine available right now.

But, there are places where you can sign up for a vaccine appointment. That is where “Vaccine Spotter” comes in. It is a tool to help you to track down COVID vaccine appointment openings at local pharmacies. It is updated every minute.

“Rather than searching around on each pharmacy’s website, we’ll automatically scan the pharmacy websites and show you any available appointments we can find on one page,” a notice on the website VaccineSpotter.org states.

There appears to be an issue accessing Walgreens data while this article was written. You can set up an appointment through that pharmacy here.

Many states have tools that will tell you which pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccines. The state of Missouri shared their map in January. The difference between many state maps and VaccineSpotter.org is that Vaccine Spotter tells you where appointments are available.

Vaccine Spotter: New features! You can now search for appointments near ZIP codes and view maps of all appointments in your area. Maps make everything better! 🗺️ There's a lot of other underlying upgrades to the website, so holler if anything seems amiss. https://t.co/2Ta5MyX2Us pic.twitter.com/jjt5mp4bpx — Nick Muerdter (@nickblah) March 8, 2021

How to find a Missouri vaccine appointment:

