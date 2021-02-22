‘Valentine Sally’ identified as missing St. Louis County woman after 40 years

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Nearly 40 years after a body of a girl was found on Valentine’s Day near a northern Arizona highway, she has been confirmed by police to be a teenage runaway from St. Louis.

Detectives with the Coconino County’s Sheriff’s Office have positively identified the female as 17-year-old Carolyn Eaton of St. Louis, Missouri.

During the investigation, the unidentified girl became known as “Valentine Sally” by authorities because of the day her body was found in 1982.

Investigators recieved a grant from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and were able to hire a private company to process familia DNA.

“Valentine Sally’s” DNA was entered into online databases. Information obtained from this database search identified a relative of “Valentine Sally”.

Detectives were able to locate potential family members of Carolyn and traveled to the St. Louis area to interview relatives. Detectives discovered the family members had a sibling who ran away from home around Christmas time in 1981.

Detectives obtained DNA samples from the relatives, and confirm the identity of the body of Carolyn.

Officials in Arizona worked with the St. Louis County Police Department Missing Persons detectives when contacting the family who lives in the St. Louis area.

Detectives also worked with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department where Carolyn lived before running away around Christmas of 1981.

Now that the victim has been identified detectives are working leads to try and find any possible suspects.

If you have information call the Coconino Sheriff’s department at 928-226-5087.

