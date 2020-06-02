Looters set fire to convenience store while a crowd protests near St. Louis Police headquarters

ST. LOUIS – Protests continued today across the nation and in St. Louis Monday. In O’Fallon, Missouri the police chief joined marchers in peaceful protest Monday evening.

Later Monday evening demonstrators had moved to downtown St. Louis briefly blocking I-64/Hwy. 40 near the Poplar Street Bridge complex.

But tensions later started to build as crowds gather outside the St. Louis Police headquarters on Olive Boulevard. Police reacted by moving the crowd back and setting up 2 defensive lines.

Around 9:20 p.m. vandals and looters broke into a 7-Eleven convenience store located at 17th Street and Locust Street. Looters could be seen from SkyFOX going into the store taking items from the store, and later throwing fireworks into the store setting it on fire.