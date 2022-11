Remember to wear your helmets, kids!

A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s Charity of St. Louis spent the morning providing nearly 240 bikes to children with special needs all throughout the St. Louis area.

Would you like to receive a bike for your child at next year’s Bike for Kids? Or do you feel driven to volunteer? Head over to varietystl.org to find all that information and more.

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 proudly sponsor Variety The Children’s Charity.