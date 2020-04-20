Variety moves to online therapy

ST. LOUIS – The stay at home order left Variety The Children’s Charity with a dilemma. How could they provide speech, occupational and physical therapy when the kids couldn’t see their therapists in person? Variety scrambled to find a national provider who could do E-therapy with them from home. It was a big undertaking to get everyone on board and signed up in only 8 days, but they did it. Executive Director Brian Roy says it is critical to continue to provide therapy for children and not allow them to have a setback. Parents are taking on a more active role. Therapist are teaching them how to use the things they have at home for physical therapy rather than the specialized equipment they would get at a therapy center. Roy says parents are relieved to know Variety could find a solution to the problem. Anyone who needs this help can go to varietystl.org.

