ST. LOUIS – Variety St. Louis has teamed up with St. Louis Boy Scouts to launch a Variety Venturing Crew for teens with disabilities.

The partnership provides St. Louis-area teens with special needs the ability to explore new adventures. The launch of this program unlocks a world of adventure for St. Louis teens with disabilities.

Variety Venturing Crew is a co-ed and youth-led program, and it’s the first of its kind in St. Louis. It provides special needs teens access to customized experiences like archery, camping, fishing, horseback riding, rock climbing and more.

Enrollment in the program is free to teens 14 years of age or older with a medically diagnosed physical or development disability.

The program serves teens living within the 30 surrounding counties in the Great St. Louis / Southern Illinois region.

The program is modeled off the Boy Scouts popular teen-focused Venturing Crew, which launched nationally in 1998. The Boy Scouts and Variety will officially kick off the new program at an event today at the Beaumont Scout Reservation. Teens and children with disabilities will learn about Variety Venturing Crew, go horseback riding and meet other families through Variety.

Variety empowers children with physical and developmental disabilities by giving access to critical medical equipment and therapies, along with Camp and Performing Arts programs, which provide opportunities for recreation, socialization. The goals of both the longtime Venturing Crew and the new Variety Venturing Crew are to encourage teens to explore and learn new passions, make new friends and discover the world around them.