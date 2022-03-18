Variety, The Children’s Charity of St. Louis, is celebrating the return of in-person gatherings with “Variety Unbound: An Evening of Empowerment,” an event hosted by Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker. Ali will share her inspirational story of turning limitations into opportunities and Variety Unbound will offer attendees a chance to break free from their limitations, specifically those surrounding the pandemic and those placed on children and teens with disabilities.

The event will be located at The Factory in Chesterfield on Thursday, April 21. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://varietystl.org/.

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor.