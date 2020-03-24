Variety’s Dinner With Stars – Cancelled

ST. LOUIS – In the interest of the health and safety of our Variety Kids and supporters during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Variety St. Louis has made the decision to cancel and not reschedule our upcoming Variety Week 2020 fundraising events. This includes Runway Lights Fashion Show (April 18) and Dinner with the Stars featuring Steely Dan (April 25).

Children with special needs are especially vulnerable to the virus. Further, we realize most families, businesses, and institutions are impacted by this ever-changing situation.

Variety Week’s events raise nearly $2 million each year to support Variety Kids through critical medical equipment, therapies and programs. We are committed to providing uninterrupted access to these programs and services, so we are developing alternative plans and will galvanize our incredible supporters at a later date.

In the meantime, visit VarietySTL.org for the most up-to-date details. If you are interested in helping us continue to meet the needs of Variety Kids, please visit HelpAVarietyKid.org or call 314-720-7707.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support during these difficult times.

