Vashon grad Cam’Ron Fletcher announces transfer to Florida State

Kentucky’s Cam’Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ST. LOUIS–The ever-active transfer portal in college basketball has at least one fewer participant Friday, with news that former Vashon standout Cam’Ron Fletcher, who announced he would leave Kentucky after his freshman season, had found a new home at Florida State. Fletcher announced the news in an Instagram post.

Fletcher, a four star recruit made an impressive splash in his debut for the Wildcats, earning praise from Head Coach John Calipari for his play in a season-opening win, but struggled to see time on the floor on a roster of five-stars and college transfers.

It came to a head when Fletcher had an outburst on the bench, visibly upset in the closing moments of the Wildcats’ nationally-televised loss against North Carolina in late December. Calipari said after the game it was over concerns about playing time, and would ultimately send Fletcher away from the program for a time.

When Fletcher returned, Calipari said it was possible the forward would not see the floor the rest of the season. Fletcher ended up returning to action in a February 3 loss at Missouri, and played sparingly in two more contests.

Under new NCAA rules, Fletcher would be eligible to play next season, with four years of eligibility remaining