Vashon grad Cam’Ron Fletcher announces transfer to Florida State

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky’s Cam’Ron Fletcher (21) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ST. LOUIS–The ever-active transfer portal in college basketball has at least one fewer participant Friday, with news that former Vashon standout Cam’Ron Fletcher, who announced he would leave Kentucky after his freshman season, had found a new home at Florida State. Fletcher announced the news in an Instagram post.

Fletcher, a four star recruit made an impressive splash in his debut for the Wildcats, earning praise from Head Coach John Calipari for his play in a season-opening win, but struggled to see time on the floor on a roster of five-stars and college transfers.

It came to a head when Fletcher had an outburst on the bench, visibly upset in the closing moments of the Wildcats’ nationally-televised loss against North Carolina in late December. Calipari said after the game it was over concerns about playing time, and would ultimately send Fletcher away from the program for a time.

When Fletcher returned, Calipari said it was possible the forward would not see the floor the rest of the season. Fletcher ended up returning to action in a February 3 loss at Missouri, and played sparingly in two more contests.

Under new NCAA rules, Fletcher would be eligible to play next season, with four years of eligibility remaining

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News